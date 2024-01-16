Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Mythrite Necklace of Healing
Necklace - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
112 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+22
Vitality
+21
Critical Hit
+22
Determination
+15
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
125
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Agate
4
Mythrite Ingot
4
Rainbow Thread
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
53
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
300
Max Quality
2210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
480
Craftsmanship
519
