FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Mythrite Foil
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
66.51
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
268 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+44
Intelligence
+46
Determination
+44
Direct Hit Rate
+31
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
125
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Cedar Lumber
3
Mythrite Ingot
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
2140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
