FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Mythrite Bracelet of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Wyvern Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

