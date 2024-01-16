Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Mythrite Alembic
Alchemist's Primary Tool - Item Level 85
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
31
Physical Damage
28.93
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ALC - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
11579 gil
Sells for
182 gil
Bonuses
Control
+81
Craftsmanship
+150
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
85
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Mythrite Nugget
3
Mythrite Rivets
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
2140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
Related Posts
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington