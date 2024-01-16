Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Mythril Table
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 39
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A garden table boasting a mythril-reinforced surface.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
39
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Oak Lumber
5
Mythril Plate
5
Mythril Rivets
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
5
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
137
Max Quality
670
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
