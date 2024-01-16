Destiny 2
Item Icon

Mythril Needle

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

21

19.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
4
Item Icon
Siltstone Whetstone
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

