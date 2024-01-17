Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Mythril Magnifiers
Head - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
38
Magic Defense
19
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Bonuses
Control
+21
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mythril Ingot
3
Clear Glass Lens
3
Mythril Spectacles
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
787
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
