FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Mythril Lapidary Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
24
Physical Damage
22.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
83 gil
Bonuses
Control
+42
Craftsmanship
+74
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Mythril Ingot
5
Mythril Rivets
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
1520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
