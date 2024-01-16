Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Mythril Culinary Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
4
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
4
Item Icon
Basilisk Whetstone
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

