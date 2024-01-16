Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Murderer
Machinist's Arm - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
87
Physical Damage
76.56
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
MCH - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+157
Dexterity
+157
Determination
+157
Direct Hit Rate
+110
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Prismatic Ingot
2
Crimson Firesand
2
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Grade 2 Dexterity Alkahest
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
