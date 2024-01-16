Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Mormorion Ring of Fending
Ring - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
119 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+23
Vitality
+25
Determination
+22
Direct Hit Rate
+16
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mormorion
4
Basilisk Whetstone
4
Grade 1 Vitality Dissolvent
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall