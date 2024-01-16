Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Morbol Screen
Furnishing - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An screen designed in the likeness of a morbol. Guaranteed not to devour you whole.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Morbol Vine
6
Morbol Saliva
6
Sandworm Fang
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Hippogryph Leather
6
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
New FFXIV Island Sanctuary Details for Patch 6.3 and 6.4
Michael Higham
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Alzadaal's Legacy (Patch 6.1)
Michael Higham