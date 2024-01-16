Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Morbol Vine
Reagent - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The squirming vine of a morbol.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
128 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Alzadaal's Legacy (Patch 6.1)
Michael Higham
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster