Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Moogle Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall for all the moogle-lovers out there.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
1
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
1
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
1
Item Icon
Moggle Mog XII's Whisker
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
Moogle Treasure Trove Event Brings Mameshiba Earrings and More to FFXIV
Jordan Mallory
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – October 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium