FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Moggle Mog XII's Whisker
Part - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This regal whisker once belonged to Good King Moggle Mog, Twelfth of His Name.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
