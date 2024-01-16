Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Molybdenum Earring of Fending
Earrings - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
254 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+45
Vitality
+45
Skill Speed
+32
Critical Hit
+46
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Molybdenum Ingot
5
Palladium Nugget
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Vitality
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
980
Max Quality
3420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
