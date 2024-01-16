Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Various items used in Mol tea ceremonies. ※Only for use in Namazu tribal quests.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mol Tea Ceremony Paraphernalia Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV: How To Obtain and Use Grade 8 Dark Matter For Repair
Mike Williams
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle