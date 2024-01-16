Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Mischievous Moggle Mogbow

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

62.72

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
2
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
2
Item Icon
Kingly Whisker
2
Item Icon
Demimog Demimateria
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

