Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Mischievous Moggle Mogbow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
62.72
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+31
Dexterity
+31
Critical Hit
+24
Direct Hit Rate
+35
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ancient Lumber
2
Electrum Ingot
2
Kingly Whisker
2
Demimog Demimateria
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV All Saint's Wake October 2022 Quest Info, Emote, Rewards, and More
Michael Higham
The Biggest Hits From the FFXIV Patch 6.1 (Newfound Adventures) Live Letter
Michael Higham
Is That You, Yoshi-P? FFXIV Players Spot Yoshida in Mana PVP Matches
Andrea Shearon