FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Miniature Iloh

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A charming scale model of a Xaela encampment.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Cloth
2
Item Icon
Carbon Fiber
2
Item Icon
Steppe Serge
2
Item Icon
Worsted Yarn
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

