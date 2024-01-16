Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Miniature Antique Clock Tower

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An outdoor clock that will always tell you the time─so long as you keep it wound.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
32
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
32
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

