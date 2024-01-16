Games
Miniature Antique Clock Tower
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An outdoor clock that will always tell you the time─so long as you keep it wound.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Pewter Ingot
32
Ironwood Lumber
32
Manganese Ingot
32
Crystals
Fire Crystal
32
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
