FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Mighty Thunderbolt
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
57
Physical Damage
53.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
236 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+38
Vitality
+39
Skill Speed
+28
Direct Hit Rate
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Gold Ingot
5
Wolfram Ingot
5
Ancient Lumber
5
Large Levin Orb
5
Battlecraft Demimateria III
5
Crystals
Lightning Cluster
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
