[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Arms
Item Icon

Mighty Thunderbolt

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

57

53.2

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
5
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
5
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
5
Item Icon
Large Levin Orb
5
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

