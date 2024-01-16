Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Marid Hide

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The thick hide of a mammoth marid.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FF14 Fashion Report Week 77: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
Morning Stack: 'Tis the Season for Games I Wish I Liked More
Nerium
The Fancies 2021: The Cool Mike’s Top 10 Games of the Year
Mike Williams