FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Malignant Moggle Mogaxe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
62.72
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+31
Tenacity
+35
Vitality
+31
Critical Hit
+24
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Cobalt Ingot
2
Wolfram Ingot
2
Kingly Whisker
2
Demimog Demimateria
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
