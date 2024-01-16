Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Magnificent Mogdelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Marvelously majestic lighting worthy of a moogle king.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Magnanimous Mogcrown
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

