FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Magnificent Mogdelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Marvelously majestic lighting worthy of a moogle king.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Birch Lumber
2
Tallow Candle
2
Chimerical Felt
2
Magnanimous Mogcrown
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
