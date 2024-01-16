Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Luncheon Toadskin Thighboots of Healing
Feet - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
381
Magic Defense
218
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+114
Vitality
+109
Critical Hit
+112
Determination
+79
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Palm Lumber
7
Gaja Leather
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
82
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2300
Max Quality
5700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2238
Craftsmanship
2336
