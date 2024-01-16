Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Luncheon Toadskin Jacket of Scouting
Body - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
401
Magic Defense
401
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+191
Dexterity
+182
Critical Hit
+125
Direct Hit Rate
+178
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Gaja Leather
7
Dark Hempen Cloth
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
6200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
