FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Luminous Wooden Loft

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

All the fun of a regular wooden loft, now with built-in light fixtures!

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
32
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
32
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
32
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

