Lotus Parasol
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 37
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Part plant. Part ornament. All parasol.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Beeswax
4
Lotus Leaf
4
Walnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Water Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
37
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
128
Max Quality
610
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
