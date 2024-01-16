Destiny 2
Item Icon

Lotus Parasol

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Part plant. Part ornament. All parasol.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Beeswax
4
Item Icon
Lotus Leaf
4
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

