FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Living Arch
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An aging stone bridge covered in ivy and moss. Perfect for the romantic rendezvous.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Cut Stone
2
Red Moko Grass
2
Seventh Heaven
2
Growth Formula Zeta
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
