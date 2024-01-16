Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Living Arch

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An aging stone bridge covered in ivy and moss. Perfect for the romantic rendezvous.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cut Stone
2
Item Icon
Red Moko Grass
2
Item Icon
Seventh Heaven
2
Item Icon
Growth Formula Zeta
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

