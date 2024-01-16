Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Seventh Heaven

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rare flower that has an elemental aspect tipped severely in the direction of astral.

Attributes

Crafting

