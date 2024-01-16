Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Linen Survival Halfslops

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
4
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Boar Leather
4
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

