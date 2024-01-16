Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Linen Smock
Body - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
63
Magic Defense
32
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
70 gil
Bonuses
Control
+25
Craftsmanship
+61
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Lanolin
4
Linen Yarn
4
Undyed Linen
4
Undyed Velveteen
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
1460
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
