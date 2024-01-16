Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Lignum Vitae Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
45421 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Control
+314
Craftsmanship
+580
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Tuff Whetstone
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
4600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Related Posts
FFXIV Wind Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Wind Crystals
Nerium
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi