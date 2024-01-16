Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Lignum Vitae Grinding Wheel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Tuff Whetstone
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Wind Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Wind Crystals
Nerium
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi