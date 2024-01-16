Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Lignum Vitae Bracelet
Bracelets - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
18925 gil
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
GP
+69
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Iridescent Silk Thread
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
79
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1710
Max Quality
4500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1579
Craftsmanship
1702
