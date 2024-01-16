Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Levin Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Ramuh, the Lord of Levin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Levin Orb
2
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Saurian Leather
2
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

