FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Leatherworker's Shirt

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

86

43

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
2
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
2
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

