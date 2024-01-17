Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Leatherworker's Hat
Head - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
64
Magic Defense
32
Defense
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
65 gil
Bonuses
CP
+2
Control
+33
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Turquoise
2
Hippogryph Sinew
2
Hippogryph Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
255
Required For Quick Synth
Control
318
