FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Leather Eyepatch
Head - Item Level 5
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
21
Magic Defense
21
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 5
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+1
Dexterity
+1
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 5
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
5
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Leather
1
Hempen Yarn
1
Animal Sinew
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
4
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
21
Max Quality
130
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
