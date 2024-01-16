Destiny 2
Item Database
Item Icon

Hempen Yarn

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Coarse yarn spun from moko grass fiber.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Moko Grass
2
Crystals
Lightning Shard
1
