FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Leather Crakows

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

21

21

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
1
Item Icon
Leather
1
Item Icon
Animal Sinew
1
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

