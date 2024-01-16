Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Leather Bags

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

No one need know that these bags are not real Fen-Ylls.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
2
Item Icon
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

