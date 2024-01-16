Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Leather Bags
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
No one need know that these bags are not real Fen-Ylls.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Silk Thread
2
Darksteel Nugget
2
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Craftsmanship
620
Required
Control
589
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
