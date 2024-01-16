Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Leafy Ceiling Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Ceiling-mounted lighting designed to resemble a ceiling-mounted, glowing bush.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Starch Glue
8
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

