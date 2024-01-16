Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Leafy Ceiling Lamp
Ceiling Light - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Ceiling-mounted lighting designed to resemble a ceiling-mounted, glowing bush.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Starch Glue
8
Ironwood Lumber
8
Shroud Seedling
8
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
