How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV 6.51, an adorable new Fashion Accessory was added to the game. While there have been plenty of parasols and umbrellas by this point, the Giant Leaf Parasol evokes the vibes of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro or Animal Crossing.

A reward for braving the Variant Dungeon Aloalo Island, the Giant Leaf Parasol is a perfect accessory to show off while hanging around city hubs, or just wandering Eorzea in the rain. Here’s how to get the Giant Leaf Parasol in FFXIV for yourself.

How to obtain the Giant Leaf Parasol in FFXIV

Screengrab by Fanbyte vie Square Enix

The Giant Leaf Parasol is a drop from treasure chests in Aloalo Island. It appears to drop for any chest and isn’t specifically tied to an end-of-dungeon chest or boss chest. What’s more, it appears to drop from both the Variant Aloalo Island, and Criterion Another Aloalo Island. Because it’s a chest drop, there’s always the chance you don’t get it on a single run. In fact, pulling it can be quite rare. But because the loot from Variant Dungeons are individualized and not shared amongst players via a roll for luck, you can ensure you’re the only person getting loot.

If you’re not a fan of running Variant dungeons, though, the Giant Leaf Parasol is marketable and tradable. That means you can find it on the market board, although don’t expect it to be cheap. At the time of writing, the Giant Leaf Parasol sold for around 500,000 gil on most worlds, and could be even higher on lower population worlds.

As a result, the best way to obtain this Fashion Accessory is by running Aloalo Island. Since the Variant Dungeon has 12 branching paths, and you obtain a mount for completing all of them, you can think of obtaining the Giant Leaf Parasol as just small part of a greater grind if you're lucky enough to get it in those 12 runs.