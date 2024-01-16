Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lattice Planter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wooden garden partition outfitted with planter pots.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Island Seedling
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

