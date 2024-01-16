Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Large Gordian Gear
Part - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A large round cog removed from Alexander's Gordias sector.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
23 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Fall Guys Skins List - All Fall Guys Outfits Available
Dillon Skiffington
LunarCon Kicks Off in FFXIV, an In-Game Player-Run Convention
Luca Fisher
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium