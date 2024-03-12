Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Get Island Clams in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary

Preserve your workshop output by keeping your clams at capacity.

Jordan Yang

About the Author

Jordan Yang

A geomatics professional graduated from the University of Waterloo, Jordan has been playing Final Fantasy XIV for over a decade since its open beta phases in 2013. Having clocked in north of 16,000 hours, Jordan has conquered the Ultimate raids, won his Saint of the Firmament title, and is always on the lookout for the next big challenge to test his skills. When not playing FFXIV, Jordan enjoys exploring niche music subgenres and practicing as a hobbyist flautist and pianist.

Newest

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Code Duello Guide - How to Get It & God Rolls
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Far Future Guide - How to Get It & God Rolls
Collin MacGregor