FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Large Dhalmel Cape
Other - Item Level 270
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A dhalmel hide expertly trimmed and prepared for stuffing.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Hengr Dhalmel Hide
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
510
Max Quality
1633
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
