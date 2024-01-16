Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Larch Bracelets
Bracelets - Item Level 200
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 63
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
179 gil
Bonuses
CP
+37
Craftsmanship
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 53
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
200
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
4
Beech Lumber
4
Larch Lumber
4
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Related Posts
FFXIV Gathering is Less About Inventory, All About Volume in Endwalker
Nerium
The Best Fortnite Skins - Fortnite Skins Ranked
Dillon Skiffington
Is It Too Late to Get Into FF14? Well, It's Complicated...
Nerium