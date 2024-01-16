Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Kumbhiraskin Leg Guards of the Last Unicorn

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

315

315

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Item Icon
Kumbhira Leather
8
Item Icon
Grade 5 Dexterity Alkahest
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

