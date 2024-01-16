Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Kudzu Robe of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

201

100

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Star Ruby
4
Item Icon
Halgai Mane
4
Item Icon
Kudzu Cloth
4
Item Icon
Durium Nugget
4
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

